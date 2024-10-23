Here’s how to reform multilateral funding to get more money directly to communities (commentary)

At the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, 141 countries committed to ending and reversing deforestation by 2030. A key signal was the $1.7 billion pledge from the Forest Tenure Funders Group, a group of governments and philanthropies aimed at advancing tenure rights of Indigenous Peoples (IPs), local communities and Afro-descendent Peoples (LCs) by increasing direct support. This is crucial for many reasons. One of them being: 17% of all forest carbon and 39% of global lands in good ecological condition are managed or governed by Indigenous Peoples. While global disbursements, in general, have risen, which we find encouraging, reforms to the multilateral financing system — the second largest source of relevant financing after bilateral governments — have yet to deliver on their promise to unlock greater access for nature stewards. Two key problems persist: First, funding is woefully insufficient. Global disbursements for Indigenous Peoples and local communities’ tenure rights from all sources average to an equivalent of just 0.5% of the $96 billion in climate finance flows from multilateral funds. Second, funding is not adequately reaching communities. Over the past thirteen years, just 3% of funding projects accounted for over half of disbursements, mostly channeled through third parties. Few rights-holder organizations received grants exceeding $1 million. To meet global biodiversity and climate goals, funding in support of Indigenous, and local community tenure rights and forest guardianship must accelerate and increase significantly from current levels. A deep transformation in partnerships — in the way multilateral funders work alongside Indigenous Peoples…This article was originally published on Mongabay

