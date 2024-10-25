Langurs in Bangladesh face extinction as hybridization between species escalates

A recent study revealed a troubling trend among the wild monkey population in Bangladesh’s northeastern forests. The study, conducted by the German Primate Centre, unveiled a concerning tendency of hybridization between Phayre’s langurs (Trachypithecus phayrei) and capped langurs (Trachypithecus pileatus), listed as critically endangered and endangered, respectively, within Bangladesh by IUCN. This hybridization of the endangered primates, which researchers of the study say is caused by habitat loss due to deforestation and other human interferences, could push them to extinction in a few generations. “Bangladesh’s langur populations are small and isolated, limiting gene flow. This hybridization in restricted populations heightens their extinction risk. Furthermore, our laws primarily protect pure langurs, leaving hybrids unprotected. If hybrids persist into future generations, we’ll face tough decisions about their role in our ecosystem,” Tanvir Ahmed, the study’s lead researcher, told Mongabay. Monirul H. Khan, a professor at Jahangirnagar University’s Zoology Department, agreed with Tanvir and said that the significance of interbreeding is that these langurs don’t survive for a long time. “They are usually born infertile. So the population of langur will gradually decrease,” he said. The study, published in the International Journal of Primatology, recently found that out of 98 langur groups observed, eight comprised both Phayre’s and capped langurs. “We analyzed genetic samples of the species in the lab and confirmed one case of hybridization. This langur had a capped langur mother and a Phayre’s langur father. Another female with a hybrid appearance showed signs of motherhood, indicating that at least female…This article was originally published on Mongabay

