The small team caring for some of the last of Hawaii’s native snail species

More than a million species are at risk of extinction, many within decades, because of human actions. Among them? The kāhuli, Hawaii’s native tree snails that are some of the most endangered animals on the planet. At one point, there used to be about 750 species of snails in Hawaii — almost all of them found nowhere else. Now, they are rapidly disappearing. NPR climate reporters Lauren Sommer and Ryan Kellman join host Emily Kwong to tell the story of the small team caring for the last of some of these snail species — and their fight against extinction.

