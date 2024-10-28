50 years of geographic insight: In interview with Jack Dangermond on Esri’s journey and the future of GIS

As Esri nears its 50th anniversary, Jack Dangermond exemplifies how geographic information systems (GIS) have grown from a specialized field into a critical tool for modern planning, environmental management, and decision-making. In a landscape often defined by fast-paced, venture-backed tech companies, Esri offers a contrast: privately held, purpose-driven, and committed to an approach that emphasizes service over spectacle. Esri, which Dangermond co-founded with his wife Laura in 1969, has become a leading force in mapping technology. Its flagship product, ArcGIS, is central to the work of governments, researchers, and businesses, powering the billions of maps created daily across sectors ranging from urban planning to environmental conservation and corporate logistics. What began as a small consultancy in land-use planning has grown into a global leader, driven largely by the Dangermonds’ consistent vision: to leverage the “power of where” for broader societal benefit. The Power of Where Dangermond’s journey began far from the tech world, with his upbringing in Redlands, California, where his Dutch immigrant parents ran a plant nursery. His early experiences nurturing plants and learning about ecosystems laid the groundwork for his future work. This practical knowledge, combined with the systems thinking he later honed at Harvard, helped shape his approach to integrating geography and technology. Today, Esri’s platform underpins a multi-billion-dollar industry, yet the company remains committed to its original mission of using geographic science to improve the world. Esri’s evolution is not just a story of technical success but also of steady leadership. While many tech companies pursued…This article was originally published on Mongabay

