Alarm call as world’s trees slide towards extinction

From BBC
Scientists assessing dangers posed to the world’s trees have revealed that more than a third of species are facing extinction in the wild.
The number of threatened trees now outweighs all threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians put together, according to the latest update to the official extinction red list.
The news was released in Cali, Colombia, where world leaders are meeting at the UN biodiversity summit, COP 16, to assess progress on a landmark rescue plan for nature.
Trees are vital for life, helping to clean the air and soak up carbon emissions, as well as providing homes for thousands of birds, insects and mammals.
More than 1,000 scientists took part in the assessment of the conservation status of trees, compiled by the plant conservation charity, Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Emily Beech of BGCI said 38% of the world’s trees are now threatened with extinction.
“Trees are highly threatened all across the world but now we have the tools that we need to make sure that we prioritise conservation action on the ground,” she said.
Trees are at risk in 192 countries, with clearing land for farming and logging the biggest threat and, in temperate regions, pests and diseases.
Well-known trees such as magnolias are among the most threatened, with oaks, maple and ebonies also at risk.
Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London, are working to conserve trees across the world by collecting seeds and growing specimens in arboretums.
Conservation researcher Steven Bachman said the figures were “shocking”, with a knock-on effect