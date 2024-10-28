Alarm call as world’s trees slide towards extinction

Scientists assessing dangers posed to the world’s trees have revealed that more than a third of species are facing extinction in the wild.

The number of threatened trees now outweighs all threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians put together, according to the latest update to the official extinction red list.

The news was released in Cali, Colombia, where world leaders are meeting at the UN biodiversity summit, COP 16, to assess progress on a landmark rescue plan for nature.

Trees are vital for life, helping to clean the air and soak up carbon emissions, as well as providing homes for thousands of birds, insects and mammals.