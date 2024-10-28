At COP16, the ocean needs action, not more promises (commentary)

Our ocean is being hit hard by global warming. Marine heatwaves are devastating coral reefs, triggering the largest global mass bleaching event on record last year, while ocean wildlife — already struggling from overfishing — faces mounting challenges. New research shows a 56% decline in marine species populations since 1970. Simply put, our blue ocean is flashing red. In this context, the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary off the Central California coast of the United States is a welcome decision. This 4,500-square-mile sanctuary will be the third largest in the U.S. and, for the first time, led by Indigenous peoples, whose stewardship is critical to preserving biodiversity. Critically, the sanctuary will prevent the expansion of offshore oil drilling. Protecting our ocean is more than a conservation measure — it’s a lifeline. Well-managed and highly protected marine areas (MPAs) that ban or seriously restrict industrial fishing and other damaging activities help restore ecosystems, ensuring food security and livelihoods for the billions who depend on healthy oceans. Only in these highly protected MPAs can marine life recover to its full potential and deliver a myriad of benefits to marine life, people, and the economy. They are also essential in the fight against global warming, helping to capture more of our carbon pollution than depleted areas. A shark in mangrove forest shallows. Image by Anita Kainrath/Ocean Image Bank. But, concerningly, a new report from a consortium of NGO partners funded by the Bloomberg Ocean Fund has found that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

