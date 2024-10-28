Bird-watching with drones? Might want to watch your distance, study says

As researchers and wildlife enthusiasts increasingly use drones to watch birds, a new study has come out with guidelines for best drone operating practices that minimize disturbance. “This study represents an important first step in understanding wildlife responses to drones and promoting ethical considerations in the use of new technologies in wildlife monitoring,” Meredith Palmer, conservation scientist at the Yale Center of Biodiversity and Global Change, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Mongabay. To arrive at their recommendations, researchers analyzed 149 studies, mostly from Antarctica, the U.S. and Australia, where drones have been used to monitor birds. They examined various factors related to drone usage, including the types of drones used, how far they took off from the birds, how fast they approached the birds, what bird species the drones observed, and whether the birds showed any adverse response to the machines. The study mainly focused on the flushing, or flight response, of birds due to its “detrimental effects on breeding success, energy budgets, and even survival.” The researchers found that faster drones like fixed-wing drones that resemble and maneuver like traditional airplanes, caused birds to react more negatively than slower drones, mostly rotary-wing types that can hover in place. This is “likely because higher speeds are usually associated with predatory attacks,” the authors write. The researchers also recommend that bent-wing drones shaped like predatory birds should be avoided. Drone distance and speed also matters. For instance, the researchers found that large breeding birds like penguins or pelicans usually…This article was originally published on Mongabay

