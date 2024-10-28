Inbreeding adds to growing threats to Africa’s smallest wildcat, study finds

Populations of the black-footed cat, a little-known feline in Southern Africa, have been declining for the last half a million years and exhibit very high degrees of inbreeding. This could increase their risk of a disease called amyloidosis, according to a new genetic study. “Frequently genomic studies focus on large charismatic cats so that small species, especially the very small black-footed cat, are neglected,” says study author Andrew Kitchener, principal curator of vertebrates at National Museums Scotland. “However, all species have interesting stories to tell and the black-footed cat is no exception.” Weighing about as much as a large pineapple, the black-footed cat (Felis nigripes) is one of Africa’s smallest, rarest and, arguably, most endearing cats. They’re only found in arid steppe and grassland savannas in Southern Africa, including Namibia, South Africa and Botswana. The IUCN Red List categorizes them as vulnerable to extinction. Like many other threatened species, the black-footed cat is under pressure from habitat loss and degradation, as well as climate change. But there’s another worry too: about 70% of captive black-footed cats die of amyloidosis, a fatal disease associated with deleterious genetic mutations and believed to be inherited. Wild populations are also susceptible, though the mortality rate is nearly impossible to determine. Over the past few decades, researchers have learned a lot about the cat’s conservation needs, thanks to long-term field studies in South Africa and Namibia. Black-footed cats — handsome tawny predators with black spots and stripes that almost pass in looks for domestic cats…This article was originally published on Mongabay

