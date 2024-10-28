Why do child marriages persist on Jakarta’s coast?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — In Jakarta’s coastal fishing communities, child marriage rates are on the rise as families struggle with economic hardships. Siti and Azizah, two sisters married as teens, reflect a growing trend where parents view early marriage as a way to ease financial burdens amidst declining fish stocks and rising costs of living. Marriage under 18, classified as gender-based violence by the United Nations, is still common in low-income areas where families lack economic options. Recent studies, such as one from Ohio State University, show that climate change exacerbates this issue. Extreme weather events have been linked to higher child marriage rates, as seen in countries like Bangladesh, where prolonged heat waves increased early marriage by 50% among young girls. For Jakarta’s coastal families, climate-driven declines in fish stocks mean economic uncertainty, with early marriage viewed as a survival strategy. Addressing this complex issue requires solutions focused on sustainable livelihoods, education, and climate resilience. Mongabay’s Video Team wants to cover questions and topics that matter to you. Are there any inspiring people, urgent issues, or local stories that you’d like us to cover? We want to hear from you. Be a part of our reporting process—get in touch with us here! Banner image: Rizky Rahadianto On Jakarta’s vanishing shoreline, climate change seen abetting child marriagesThis article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay