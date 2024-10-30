At least 94 dead as worst storm in decades hits Spain’s Valencia region

Torrential rains and flash floods have left at least 92 people dead and dozens missing in Spain’s Valencia region, in what is the region’s worst storm in nearly three decades, according to Spain’s Emergency Coordination Center. A man in Malaga and an elderly woman in the neighboring Cuenca region also died. On the evening of Oct. 29, Valencia’s Chiva area was hit by 491 millimeters (19.3 inches) of rain in the span of eight hours. Flash floods swept through several towns, including Paiporta and Picanya in Valencia, and Mira in Cuenca, causing extensive damage and disrupting transport. “Our initial subjective assessment is that this gota fría is the most severe of the century in the Valencia region,” wrote the Valencia section of the Spain’s State Meteorological Agency. A gota fría, or “cold drop,” happens when cold air moves over the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea, causing powerful rainclouds to form quickly, a meteorological phenomenon known as isolated high-altitude depression, or DANA by its Spanish acronym. “We can’t say anything on the fly, except that in the context of climate change, these types of events will be more frequent and more intense,” said Ernesto Rodríguez Camino, a council member of the State Meteorological Agency, adding that further studies are needed to evaluate the causes. Camino added that the destructive impact of the rainfall depends on several factors, including the area’s mountainous terrain, upstream rainfall, infrastructure, the location of towns, and any existing barriers. “There is a whole chain of considerations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

