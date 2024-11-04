At least 146 dead in back-to-back tropical cyclones in Philippines

Two tropical cyclones recently struck the Philippines one after the other, leaving at least 146 people dead, according to government reports. The country first felt the peak intensity of Severe Tropical Storm Trami (local name Kristine) on Oct. 24. The storm maintained sustained winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour (59 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 115 kph (32 mph) at its peak. It caused widespread flooding and landslides, especially in parts of the Luzon group of islands, home to the country’s capital, Manila. While Trami was far from the most destructive storm to strike the Philippines, it triggered heavy rainfall that caused flash floods and mudslides, leaving many families trapped in their homes and communities. After Trami blew out to sea, Typhoon Kong-Rey (local name Leon) entered the scene, intensifying into a super typhoon and pummeling the northern provinces of the country from Oct. 28-30. At its peak, Kong-Rey had maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (121 mph) near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). The strong winds caused high waves and storm surges that damaged houses. The latest report by the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows that the two cyclones affected 8.6 million people, or at least 7% of the country’s population. More than 740,000 people were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in evacuation centers or with family and friends. At least 146 people have reportedly been killed, 130 injured and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay