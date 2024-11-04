Brazil researchers boost timber traceability with new chemical analysis

Unlike land grabbers and illegal cattle ranchers, who knock thousands of hectares of trees down within a few weeks, illegal loggers leave more discreet trails in the rainforest. Their job is to open winding roads leading directly to the most commercially valuable trees. “They open up roads of up to 200 kilometers [124 miles] in the middle of the forest just to look for an ipê,” Edevar Sovete, an analyst at IBAMA, the Brazilian environmental agency, told Mongabay, referring to the Amazon’s most targeted tree species. Tracking the origin of this illegal timber is also a winding path. Brazilian environmental authorities rely mostly on what’s known as the forest origin document (DOF), which is supposed to register the timber’s journey from forest management plan to sawmill and up to the last buyer. However, illegal loggers are experts in defrauding the DOF system. One common strategy is to falsely declare wood taken from Indigenous territories or conservation areas, where logging is illegal, as having been sourced from a legal forest management area. This fraud is widespread, with studies showing up to 40% of the timber extracted from the Brazilian Amazon is illegal. “These documents are very outdated and completely susceptible to tampering, which happens a lot in Brazil,” Gabriele Moreira, a researcher at the University of São Paulo’s Center for Nuclear Energy in Agriculture (CENA-USP), told Mongabay. Frauds in public timber documents are common in the Brazilian Amazon, strengthening the need for a more sophisticated tracking system. Image © Marizilda Cruppe/Greenpeace.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

