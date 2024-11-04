Conservationists mobilize to save Sierra Leone national park and its chimpanzees

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Standing at an altitude of 1,945 meters (6,381 feet), Mount Bintumani is the highest peak of the Loma Mountains, which is the highest mountain range in Sierra Leone, and the tallest peak in West Africa. The area around Mount Bintumani was designated a non-hunting forest reserve in 1952 and became Loma Mountains National Park (LMNP) in 2012. LMNP covers an area of 33,201 hectares and a medley of ecosystems, from montane tropical forests and grasslands to sub-montane rainforests, shrub savanna and dry forests. These ecosystems support a wide array of wildlife, including around a dozen species of primates such as red colobus (Piliocolobus badius), black and white colobus (Colobus polykomos) and sooty mangabeys (Cercocebus atyys). Other threatened animals found in the park include Jentink’s duikers (Cephalophus jentinki), leopards (Panthera padus) and — at lower elevations — forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis) and pygmy hippopotamuses (Choeropsis liberiensis). Because of their elevation, the Loma Mountains also host a rich bird diversity including many species that do not occur elsewhere in the country — and five that are globally threatened. But perhaps the park’s most famous denizen is the chimpanzee. LMNP is home to around 1,390 critically endangered western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus), according to a survey in 2019 conducted by Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, a research and conservation organization that began as a rehabilitation center for orphaned chimpanzees. However, this unique and imperiled chimp subspecies, along with a host of other wildlife, are facing habitat loss due to incursions into the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

