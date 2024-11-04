Study finds bonobos more diverse, and more vulnerable, than previously thought

Bonobos, human’s closest relatives, are classified as an endangered species. Groundbreaking research suggests their vulnerability might be even more severe than previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in Current Biology, scientists conducted an in-depth analysis of the species’ genetic structure to determine variations within and between bonobo (Pan paniscus) populations. They found that the diversity in the species is far deeper than previously thought, with bonobos separated into three distinct geographic groups. Genetic analysis shows that these groups have been split from each other for millennia, that they do not mix, and that there is little gene flow across the groups. The researchers say these results indicate a higher vulnerability to extinction and highlight the need to attend to the bonobo substructure “both in terms of research and conservation.” Wild bonobos can only be found in forests south of the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Due to the difficulty of completing detailed surveys across the species’ habitat, population estimates vary widely, ranging from around 10,000 to around 50,000 individuals. Image by Ricardo Cabrera Letelier via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Understudied apes Bonobos are exclusively found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with an estimated population of around 20,000 in a range spanning more than 500,000 square kilometers (193,000 square miles), according to the study. In comparison with other apes, bonobos have been less studied partly because of the social unrest in the country. Some previous studies have used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), to draw conclusions about…This article was originally published on Mongabay

