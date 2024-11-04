Study warns that loosened legislation is driving deforestation in Bahia’s Cerrado

Since 2010, loosened state legislation has contributed to the spread of authorized deforestation in western Bahia, where municipalities like São Desidério stand out among Brazil’s most aggressive deforesters. The scenario is described in the book entitled Desmatamento e apropriação da água no Oeste da Bahia: uma política de Estado [Deforestation and Water Appropriation in Western Bahia: a State Policy]. The publication explains how between September, 2007 and June, 2021, INEMA (the Institute of the Environment and Water Resources) emitted Vegetation Removal Authorizations (ASV) excusing environmental licensing requirements for agrosilvopastoral activities and allowing for the deforestation of 992,587 hectares of land—an area 32 times the city of Salvador. Analyses of 5,126 ASV permits and 835 Water Resource Use Permits showed that 80% of the areas approved for deforestation lie in Bahia’s Cerrado region. Water permits emitted between September, 2007 and September, 2022 allow for the daily capture of 17 billion liters of water from the Grande, Corrente and Carinhanha River basins. This volume would be enough water to supply seven times the Bahia state population and nine times São Paulo city’s population every day. The ten municipalities where the most vegetation was removed under ASV permissions are Formosa do Rio Preto, São Desidério, Jaborandi, Correntina, Cocos, Barreiras, Luís Eduardo Magalhães, Riachão das Neves, Baianópolis and Santa Rita de Cássia. The Bahian Cerrado is part of the Matopiba region, composed of the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia, where Brazil’s advancing agricultural frontier has been accelerating the deforestation process. A fire…This article was originally published on Mongabay

