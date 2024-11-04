‘We are walking a long path’: Some progress at COP16, but so far to go

CALI, Colombia — The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP16, ended on Nov. 2. Several days before delegations from 177 nations completed their work, a top finance official offered some stern advice to anyone comparing the biennial biodiversity summits to the U.N.’s parallel annual climate summits (the 29th of which opens a week from now in Baku, Azerbaijan). “We live in a world where huge climate fatigue is setting in on the climate side,” warned Valerie Hickey, global director for the World Bank’s division on environment, natural resources and oceans. “Important things are being done, but all you hear is that the world is on fire and nothing is working. You can’t rally a constituency around dread and fear. “On the nature side, if we want to build a coalition not just of the willing but of the working, we have to make the difficult choices and celebrate our successes. We have to rally people around a positive vision for the future because [the] climate [community] hasn’t done well enough in that regard …. The nature community needs to break from that tradition and start talking about what we can do, not just everything that’s wrong.” This Mongabay summary hits on highlights from Cali — acknowledging both successes and failures. While headway was made at COP16, the summit fell into chaos on Nov. 2 before final decisions could be made on important financial issues — with many delegates from developing nations forced to leave Cali, as they could…This article was originally published on Mongabay

