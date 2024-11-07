Camera trap survey in Cambodia’s Cardamom Mountains finds 108 species

What’s new: The first ever camera trap study from Cambodia’s Central Cardamom Mountains has captured footage of 108 wildlife species, including 23 that are threatened with extinction. This survey confirms the area’s importance as a biodiversity hotspot, a recent report says. What the study says: The Central Cardamom Mountain Landscape (CCML), part of the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot, has long been known to harbor hundreds of animal and plant species, several of which are considered threatened under the IUCN Red List. However, there’s never been a systematic survey of the region to document its biodiversity, the report notes. Previous surveys “were ad hoc, opportunistic, or targeted at certain species”, the authors write. The camera trap survey, supported by the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the NGO Conservation International and others, was part of efforts to establish an initial biodiversity baseline for the Central Cardamom REDD+ project, launched in 2021. From December 2022 to December 2023, the network of 143 camera traps captured more than 22,200 images of 108 species, including 65 bird, 38 mammal and five reptile species. These included the critically endangered Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) and five endangered species: Asian elephant (Elephas maximus), dhole (Cuon alpinus), long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis), pileated gibbon (Hylobates pileatus) and green peafowl (Pavo muticus). The survey also captured elusive species like the clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa), marbled cat (Pardofelis marmorata), Asiatic golden cat (Catopuma temminckii), sun bear (Helarctos malayanus) and Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus). Dholes, or Asian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay