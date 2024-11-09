Taurid Meteor Shower 2024: Where, when and how to see it

From BBC
Sky watchers are looking forward to the next meteor shower, the Northern Taurids, which are set to peak on 11-12 November.
The meteors can be seen from virtually anywhere on Earth but sightings will be affected by the phase of the Moon, and the weather conditions.
These showers, known for their slow-moving, long-lasting meteors, are linked to Comet Encke.
There are two streams to the Taurids with the Southern Taurids having peaked earlier in the month.
The Taurid meteor shower is caused by the debris – ice and dust – from Comet Encke as it passes through our solar system.
Each time Encke returns to the inner solar system, its nucleus sheds ice and rock into space into a vast debris stream. When Earth passes through this debris the “comet crumbs” heat up as they enter our atmosphere and burn up in bright bursts of light.
Taurid meteors tend to be larger than other meteors and can survive for longer periods as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere. They also travel relatively slowly, traversing the sky at about 17 miles (27km) per second. This is about half the speed of the Perseids.
A recent theory as to why Encke has such a large debris stream is that it was once part of a larger comet that broke up about 20,000 years ago. It has the shortest orbital period of any known comet within our solar system, taking just 3.3 years to orbit the Sun.
Encke’s debris stream is so large and spread out that it takes Earth a rather long time to pass through it. This is why we experience two separate