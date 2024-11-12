African leaders at COP29 demand funding without further debt

BAKU, Azerbaijan — As developing countries grapple with increasing floods, droughts and other climate-related impacts, their limited financial resources are under considerable strain. This situation often leaves many governments with little choice but to borrow money to address the devastating effects of climate change. Developing countries have historically produced very few of the carbon emissions that cause climate change but they are often among the most impacted and least economically able to adapt. So, in 2023, U.N. delegates to COP28 agreed to establish a loss and damage fund to help the most vulnerable countries deal with the effects of climate change. For most heads of state gathered at COP29, the U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, now is the time for wealthy countries to fulfill their commitments to assist developing nations in adapting to climate change impacts. “We are particularly concerned about climate finance,” President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo stated. President Nguesso, whose country contains a significant portion of the world’s second-largest rainforest, in the Congo Basin, stressed the urgent need for wealthy nations to provide climate adaptation funding and address loss and damage without forcing developing countries to take on more debt. It took almost 13 years for developed countries to fulfill a pledge to raise $100 billion to support developing countries as they adapt to climate change. “Although the $100 billion target was agreed upon in 2009, it was not reached until 2022,” President Nguesso said. Currently, world leaders are exploring new avenues to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

