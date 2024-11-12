Grounded: A pilot who quit flying to help tackle climate change works to change aviation, for good

Todd Smith didn’t intend to quit his career as a commercial pilot, but a visit to the Quelccaya Ice Cap in Peru, which has been receding by about 60 meters, or 200 feet, per year, prompted a frank personal examination of the airline industry’s impacts on the planet. During a subsequent medical leave, he decided to quit his dream job and leave the industry, for good. Today, Smith is co-founder of the organization Safe Landing, which advocates for an aviation industry transition that adapts to the realities of climate change, adheres to carbon budgets, and ensures long-term employment for those who work in it. He joins the Mongabay Newscast to speak with Rachel Donald about his move away from being a pilot to advocating for industry reform, and what the industry needs to do to effect sustainable change. “I don’t really want anyone to be grounded in the way that I have. I would love for an aviation worker to come into the industry and have a long-term career in an industry that’s compatible with the climate science,” Smith says on this episode. “If we do less now, then we might actually have a budget left when in 15 or 20 years’ time we have a next generation of aircraft, if we can scale green hydrogen, if there’s enough renewable energy to do that.” Smith’s testimony gives credence to the fact that 50% of carbon emissions from the airline industry come from a tiny fraction — just 1% — of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

