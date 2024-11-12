In Kenya, a water fund brings to light Indigenous cultural identity issues

This is Part 2 of a two-part series on Kenya’s Eldoret-Iten Water Fund. Part 1 is available here. Two years into the program, Kenya’s Eldoret-Iten Water Fund (EIWF) has seen considerable success so far in its aims to restore degraded forests and protect vital water resources for communities in the region. But several hurdles have emerged. One is with wetland restoration. “Wetlands pose a unique challenge because they are located in river valleys and take longer to recover, restore and rehabilitate,” explained Fredrick Kihara, Africa Water Funds director for The Nature Conservancy, which implements the EIWF. “Many of these wetlands are bordered by farms, and over time, some have been drained for farming.” He noted that while wetlands may appear large on paper, the reality on the ground often shows a much smaller area remaining intact. Watershed manager Stephen Kibet attributed some of the difficulties in wetland restoration to Kenya’s land tenure system. “The way land is demarcated in Kenya includes environmentally sensitive areas, such as wetlands. This creates issues when trying to intervene, as the land is often privately owned, and farm boundaries extend too close to rivers,” he said. The lack of riparian buffer zones further complicates efforts to protect these vital ecosystems. Recognizing these challenges, TNC has emphasized community engagement to help shift local perceptions about wetland protection. One strategy they’ve adopted is payment for ecosystem services, known as PES, in which farmers are incentivized with fruit trees for protecting watershed areas. “One issue we face is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

