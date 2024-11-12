Local groups drive creation of new Puerto Rico marine protected area

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico recently gained ­­­a new marine protected area off the island’s central north coast. The MPA, named Jardines Submarinos de Vega Baja y Manatí or the Vega Baja and Manatí Underwater Gardens, spans 202 square kilometers (77 square miles) and is the culmination of a 16-year effort by ­­a coalition of local communities and NGOs. It’s comprised of several critically important ecosystems, including coral reefs, mangrove forests and seagrass beds, and is home to more than a dozen threatened species, including the greater Caribbean manatee (Trichechus manatus manatus) and several species of sea turtles. “Juvenile sea turtles foraging in the shallow coral reef and seagrass habitats will receive added protection with zoning designed to reduce potential conflicts with recreational vessels,” Wildlife Conservation Society scientists told Mongabay in an email. “This will also afford protection to various species of corals that grow there,” they added. The new MPA is also a site for local small-scale fishing and several ecotourism projects. The coalition organized to establish the MPA so it can continue to be used by locals and at the same time protect the resources they rely on for sustenance and revenue. “These ecosystems nourish us and sustain our quality of life,” Ricardo Laureano, leading member of Vegabajeños Impulsando Desarrollo Ambiental Sustentable (VIDAS), said in a press release. VIDAS is one of the local groups that organized to establish the MPA. “It took 16 years of hard work, starting in 2007, to get here. Over the years,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay