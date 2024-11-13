Coral biodiversity hotspot at risk from fossil fuel expansion, report warns

Fossil fuel projects are putting the Pacific Coral Triangle’s unique marine ecosystem at risk, according to a new report presented Oct. 31 at the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity summit (COP 16) in Cali, Colombia. The report warns that the expansion of oil, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the region risks unleashing more oil spills, direct damage to coral reefs, noise pollution and ship traffic, not to mention greenhouse gas emissions. The additional stressors, combined with existing challenges of a warming sea, could push the Coral Triangle’s fragile marine ecosystem past its tipping point, according to the report. The Coral Triangle is one of Earth’s most biodiverse regions, stretching across the waters of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and the Solomon Islands. It’s home to endangered marine species like green turtles (Chelonia mydas) and oceanic manta rays (Mobula birostris), as well as 76% of all known coral species. Fifteen coral species are endemic to the region, which means they aren’t found anywhere else. The Coral Triangle nations’ need for more energy is certain. Energy consumption is predicted to triple by 2050 as a result of “population growth and development needs,” according to the report. Despite significant investments in renewables, fossil fuel projects are growing quickly. The report states that more than 100 offshore oil and gas blocks are currently in production, and more than 450 additional blocks are earmarked for future exploration. If these projects are approved, the production and exploration blocks would cover…This article was originally published on Mongabay

