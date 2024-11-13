Shipping emissions reduction sheds light on marine cloud geoengineering

For many years, the North Atlantic Ocean warmed more slowly than other parts of the world. In 2023, that changed — dramatically. Over the last year and a half, North Atlantic sea surface temperatures surged, with record-breaking heat extending roughly from Greenland south to the Caribbean, bleaching corals there, while whipping up violent European storms and fueling U.S. hurricanes like Helene and Milton. The underlying cause of this regionalized heating is undoubtedly greenhouse gas emissions. But while global emissions have been increasingly steadily, the climate has shown an abrupt and dramatic acceleration of warming over the North Atlantic. Many in the scientific community were taken by surprise by the rapid uptick in temperatures there. After months of analysis, researchers now see several possible factors at play, including climate change and the unusually strong El Niño event that began in June 2023. Another, more controversial explanation for the unprecedented North Atlantic warming seen over the past two years is that it is being driven by a change in shipping regulations, which reduced emissions of a harmful aerosol pollutant into the atmosphere. This hypothesis hinges on the basic science of how clouds form. Water vapor in the atmosphere can’t form cloud droplets on its own — it needs a tiny particle, or aerosol, to condense around, such as a speck of dust, a grain of sea salt, or a pollutant. Sulfur dioxide emissions from commercial shipping used to create lots of sulfate aerosols, which could seed low-lying, highly reflective clouds, creating long…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay