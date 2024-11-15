Brazil to adopt full beef traceability by 2032 amid China, EU pressure

Brazil will soon begin tracing individual cattle from birth to slaughter, aiming to make the sector 100% traceable by 2032, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Carlos Fávaro has indicated. The announcement in late October comes amid growing international demand for transparency, especially as the EUDR, a new European Union regulation requiring proof that certain imported commodities aren’t adding to recent deforestation, is set to come into force at the end of 2025. Earlier this year, in a document not yet made public, the Brazilian Roundtable on Sustainable Livestock, which includes NGOs and beef industry stakeholders, proposed mandatory individual cattle tracing to the agriculture ministry, environmental nonprofit Imaflora, a member of the roundtable, told Mongabay. Fávaro stated that a tracing platform would be working by 2027, signaling that he’s likely adopt the proposal at least partially, although a formal plan hasn’t been announced yet. “We are not running away from our responsibility,” he said. “It’s legitimate that people want to know the origin and how the animal was raised before reaching the consumer.” Roughly 70% of Brazil’s beef is sold domestically. Europe accounts for 5% of exports, and China 45%. “The EU regulations set a trend, and while this isn’t the only pressure facing Brazil, the clear criteria drive change,” Marina Guyot, director of public policy at Imaflora, said by phone. The relatively small volume of exports to Europe means only a handful of suppliers need to adjust to EUDR standards, making EU-compliant beef a premium product. This allows a few companies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

