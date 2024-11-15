Cobalt is a critical mineral for lithium-ion batteries that power a range of renewable energy storage systems, including electric vehicles and consumer electronics. In the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s cobalt capital, southeastern Katanga Province, mining pollution is increasing and polluters often fail to respond properly, in accordance with Congolese law. According to residents and community organizations, toxic pollution has caused deaths, reproductive health problems, destruction of crops, contamination of water, and displacement of homes or entire villages. The local environmental administration often struggles to enforce the law. While transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy is a fundamental climate action, DRC’s cobalt capital show there are “sacrifice zones” emerging to meet climate targets.This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay