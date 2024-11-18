Flatulence tax: Denmark agrees deal for livestock emissions levy

From BBC

Denmark has agreed on how to implement the world’s first tax on agricultural emissions, including flatulence by livestock.

This comes after months of negotiations between the country’s major parties, farmers, the industry, trade unions and environmental groups. The Green Tripartite agreement was first announced in June.

From 2030, farmers will have to pay a levy of 300 kroner ($43; £34) per tonne of methane (as per carbon dioxide equivalent) on emissions from livestock including cows and pigs, which will rise to 750 kroner in 2035.

The Green Tripartite minister said they will “do what it takes to reach our climate goals” after receiving a “broad majority” in parliament.

“[It is a] huge, huge task that is now underway: to transform large parts of our land from agricultural production to forestry, to natural spaces, to ensure that we can bring life back to our fjords,” Jeppe Bruus said. Part of the Green Tripartite agreement between the government, the agriculture industry and environmental organisations is to also reduce nitrogen pollution in an effort to restore the coasts and fjords. Nitrogen emissions could be reduced by 13,780 tonnes annually from 2027, AFP news agency reported. A concerted effort will also be made to improve the country’s biodiversity. According to Danish daily The Copenhagen Post, 250,000 hectares of new forest will be planted, and 140,000 hectares of peatlands that are currently being cultivated will be restored to natural habitat. Peatlands are wetlands characterised by waterlogged conditions and are known carbon stores. Around 60% of Denmark’s territory is currently cultivated, making it together with Bangladesh the country with the highest share of cultivated land, according to a Danish parliamentary report. “Danish nature will change in a way we have not seen since the wetlands were drained in 1864,” Mr Bruus said, Read the full article