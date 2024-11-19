As 75 nations develop circular economy plans to use less resources, Finland’s top expert shares how

In 2016, Finland became the first nation to design a circular economy roadmap, and has set specific goals to reach “maximum circularity” by 2035. While the nation has made great progress, significant challenges remain. For this second episode of a new series of the Mongabay Explores podcast all about the circular economy — the effort to design goods to be less resource-intensive, from their manufacture to disposal and recycling — Tim Forslund from the Finnish Innovation Fund (SITRA) discusses Finland’s circular economy roadmap, what policies it promotes, and what challenges and gaps remain. While Finland has been attempting circularity the longest, an additional 71 nations have launched their own roadmaps since 2016, for a total of 75 at the time of this recording. Forslund stresses that rather than treating a circular economy as a one-size-fits-all solution, each nation will have to tailor and continuously update its own. “If you look at Spain’s circular economy strategy, one of their key areas is water because it’s the most water-scarce area in Europe,” Forslund says. One aspect unique to a small number of nations’ circular economy roadmaps is absolute resource reduction targets, which Forslund says is critical: “I think these really set the course for a more ambitious direction [and] clear goals for what needs to be done, because I think what gets measured, gets done,” he says. A task as monumental as achieving circularity requires policy directed at businesses to ensure they reuse resources for products designed to more effectively meet people’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

