Biden tours Amazon Rainforest, pledges funding in advance of Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden made a historic visit to the Brazilian Amazon on Nov. 17, where he pledged $50 million for the state-led Amazon Fund to help conserve the world’s largest and most biodiverse rainforest. “It’s often said that the Amazon is the lungs of the world, but in my view, our forests and natural wonders are the heart and soul of the world,” Biden said at a press conference at the botanical garden in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon. “So, let’s preserve this sacred place, for our time and forever, for the benefit of all humanity.” Biden’s visit marks the first time that a U.S. president has visited the Amazon Rainforest while in office. His funding pledge, subject to approval by the U.S. Congress, comes just two months before Donald Trump, a climate-change skeptic who won the U.S election on Nov. 5, is set to reassume the presidency. Observers say they expect a drastic backpedaling on climate issues. “It’s no secret that I’m leaving office in January. I will leave my successor and my country a strong foundation to build on if they choose to do so,” Biden said. During his visit, Biden boarded the official Marine One helicopter for a 25-minute excursion over the Negro and Solimões rivers, whose water levels hit record lows in September amid an ongoing drought. Biden was accompanied by Brazil’s leading climate scientist, Carlos Nobre, and U.S. climate envoy John Podesta. The extreme degradation and deforestation in the surrounding areas were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

