‘Scratching the surface’ of Nepal butterfly research: Interview with Sanej Suwal

KATHMANDU — Nepal is home to a diversity of butterfly species, with 692 identified. More than two dozen species and subspecies have been found to be endemic to Nepal. Despite this, research on butterflies in Nepal is still in its nascent stage, mainly due to insufficient funding, limited public interest and the absence of documented cultural practices or traditions that emphasize their significance. This hasn't prevented a handful of researchers driven by their passion from venturing into butterfly research and public awareness. Among them is Sanej Suwal, a young conservationist from Bhaktapur, a town in the Kathmandu Valley, who has dedicated his career to studying butterflies. Suwal's passion drives his commitment to both research and public awareness, despite facing significant challenges such as a lack of financial support and minimal recognition from government bodies. "Butterflies, as key pollinators, play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, but they are often overlooked," Suwal says. Suwal and his team recently organized Nepal's Big Butterfly Count. The event, held during Nepal's festive season in October, saw active participation from people around the country, highlighting growing interest in butterfly conservation. This initiative aimed not only to count butterfly species but also to raise public awareness about their ecological importance. Mongabay's Abhaya Raj Joshi spoke by phone with Suwal about his work, including the Big Butterfly Count, and the past and present of butterfly research in Nepal. The following interview has been translated from Nepali and edited for clarity. A Krishna peacock (Papilio krishna) photographed…

