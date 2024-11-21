Fury at climate talks over ‘backsliding’ on fossil fuels

A row has broken out at COP29 climate talks as leading countries said a draft deal risked going back on a historic agreement to reduce the use of planet-warming fossil fuels.

“Standing still is retreat and the world will rightly judge us very harshly if this is the outcome,” said UK energy minister Ed Miliband.

The UK, European Union, New Zealand and Ireland said the proposed agreement was “unacceptable”.

Developing nations said they are unhappy that a pot of money has not been agreed to help them tackle climate change.

Nearly 200 countries are meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan to try to decide on the next steps in tackling climate change.