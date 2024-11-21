Slender-billed curlew, a bird last photographed in 1995, is likely extinct

For decades, the slender-billed curlew, a grayish-brown migratory wetland bird with a long, arched bill, has evaded detection, prompting speculation about whether the species is still out there. Now, a new study has confirmed that the species is indeed most likely extinct. “Speaking personally it’s a source of deep sadness,” Geoff Hilton, conservation scientist at U.K.-based charity Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Mongabay by email. “I spent several years working on ways to bring this species back from the brink … I’m gutted!” While details of the slender-billed curlew’s (Numenius tenuirostris) exact population size and breeding sites have remained hazy, the species is known to have historically bred in Central Asia and migrated to Europe and North Africa. However, the bird has likely been scarce since the mid-20th century, said Graeme Buchanan, study lead author and conservation scientist with U.K-based NGO Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB). The species was last photographed in 1995 at Merga Zerga on Morocco’s Atlantic coast. Since then, experts have speculated the bird was extinct, although the IUCN Red List still classifies it as critically endangered, based on a 2018 assessment There was a need for a formal, quantitative assessment of the species’ status to prevent withdrawing conservation support too soon or too late, Buchanan told Mongabay. So, following the IUCN’s framework, Buchanan and his colleagues reviewed all known sightings of the species maintained by the RSPB in a database, estimated impacts of various threats to the bird,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

