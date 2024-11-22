Biden administration doesn’t support a cap on plastic production

The Biden administration recently clarified its position on a global treaty calling for a reduction in the amount of new plastic produced: It no longer supports production caps. Previously, the U.S. said it recognized the need to regulate plastic over its entire life cycle, including limiting its production. “So, the U.S. has been very vague,” Bjorn Beeler, international coordinator with the International Pollutants Elimination Network, told Mongabay in a phone call. “Some people heard the vagueness and they determined that they [the U.S.] were suggesting that there should be caps. And the U.S. let everybody run with that.” “The only thing the U.S. has done now is clarified what they’ve meant,” Beeler added. In other words, the U.S. has acknowledged that capping plastic production could help address the plastic waste problem, but it doesn’t think mandatory caps are a “viable landing zone,” according to reporting from Grist. Calling for a global cap on new plastic production would have put the U.S. in line with nearly 70 other countries, including Canada, France and Japan, that make up the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution. Top fossil fuel producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and China, have opposed stringent measures to limit plastic production and advocate for a less ambitious approach instead. Nearly all plastic is derived from oil and gas byproducts. As the world shifts away from oil and gas for energy, “Plastics is the Plan B for the fossil fuel industry,” said Judith Enck, founder and president of the nonprofit advocacy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

