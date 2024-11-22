Huge deforested areas in the tropics could regenerate naturally, study finds

Cleared or degraded tropical forests around the world covering a combined area larger than Saudi Arabia could regrow on its own, according to new research published Oct. 30 in the journal Nature. Restoring 30% of the world’s degraded land by 2030 is a target of the 2022 Global Biodiversity Framework, which 196 countries have signed. Much of the current focus centers on planting trees in these areas. But restoration also includes allowing forests to recover on their own, a process scientists call natural regeneration, which can be more cost-effective than tree planting in some situations. The Nature study suggests the ecological conditions are right for about 215 million hectares (531 million acres) of land in the tropics to regrow into forests. Tropical forests top the list for restoration because once they grow back, they provide habitat for a multitude of species and at the same time keep carbon out of the atmosphere where it would accelerate climate change. If all of the areas identified in the study grew back, it would pull 23.4 billion metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere in a 30-year period, the analysis found. That’s the equivalent of more than twice as much carbon dioxide as the world emitted for energy in 2023. Study co-author Matt Fagan, associate professor in geography and environmental systems at the University of Maryland, said the paper’s aim isn’t to present tree planting and natural regeneration as an “either/or” choice. Both approaches have their place, he said. But tree planting can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

