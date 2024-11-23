Seeking solutions in Indigenous knowledge: Interview with the Maldives’ Mohamed Nasheed

Eighty percent of the Maldives may become uninhabitable in the next 50 years, and climate impacts are driving survival issues ranging from human security to livelihoods, says Mohamed Nasheed, a former president of the Maldives and a globally recognized climate campaigner. Popularly known as Anni, Nasheed served as president from 2008-12 and throughout his presidency and thereafter has remained one of world’s better known climate activists, drawing attention to the impact of sea level rise and the future of small island states. The Maldives consists of more than 1,190 coral islands grouped into 27 atolls. Before a 1998 El Niño bleaching event, the archipelago’s coral reefs remained in good condition, but it killed a significant portion of the fragile ecosystem, which continues to be impacted by climate change. In recent years, increasing sea temperatures have resulted in frequent coral bleaching events. The archipelago’s coral reef systems form the world’s seventh largest, spreading over 8,900 square kilometers (3,400 square miles). In 2019, Nasheed founded the Maldives Coral Institute (MCI) to support coral reefs to survive and adapt to climate impacts. In an interview with Mongabay, Nasheed speaks about the 2,000-plus distinct coral reefs belonging to 57 genera that are found in his island home, what it means for the Maldives to lose its corals, and the many challenges before small island states and the world at large if new conservation models and climate responses are not sought. The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity. …This article was originally published on Mongabay

