Logging persists in Cameroon’s wildlife-rich Ebo Forest despite warnings

In the heart of southwestern Cameroon, Ebo Forest is under immense threat from logging. This pristine and vibrant biodiverse ecosystem spanning 200,000 hectares (490,000 acres) is considered a critically important habitat for many rare animals, including Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzees (Pan troglydtes ellioti) known to use tools for cracking coula nuts and fishing for termites. Ebo also harbors numerous critically endangered wildlife, including western lowland gorillas (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) and Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli), forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis), and one of two of the country’s only Preuss’s red colobus (Piliocolobus preussi) populations. Historically, Ebo’s habitat has been left relatively unscathed, with less than 0.3% primary forest cleared between 2002 and 2021, according to satellite data from monitoring platform Global Forest Watch (GFW). Meanwhile, the surrounding Littoral region of Cameroon lost nearly 8% during that same time. But in 2022, despite repeated warnings from conservationists and local communities that it would have dire impacts on area wildlife, a group of local politicians and businesspeople began construction of a road that pierced Ebo’s southern portion. Another road transected northeastern Ebo in 2023, according to data from GFW. A vehicle makes its way through dirt road leading into the Ebo forest. Image courtesy of Ekonde Daniel. Forest loss has only intensified further in 2024, with satellite data and imagery showing the proliferation of what appear to be logging roads and associated clearing in southeastern Ebo. There had been plans to conserve Ebo Forest’s unique biodiversity by designating the ecosystem a national park. But the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

