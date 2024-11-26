Citizen scientists can boost IUCN species assessments, but need better guidance from ecologists

Australia’s vibrant biodiversity is hanging by a thread, but citizen scientists have stepped up with passion and purpose. More than 100,000 volunteers are mapping species and gathering essential data, playing a pivotal role in conservation—including data that might help improve the IUCN Red List of species at risk. Now, a new study in Conservation Biology calls for clearer direction to supercharge their efforts. The guidelines, the authors say, will help volunteers provide rigorous data to IUCN, which can inform decisions on the extinction risks faced by species and establish conservation priorities. Citizen science data collected today is the largest source of open-source biodiversity data in Australia, state wildlife ecologists Rachael Gallagher and Erin Rogers, who led the research. “The real challenge isn’t gathering the data—it’s how we use it to inform extinction risk assessments,” said Gallagher, an expert in species conservation at Western Sydney University in New South Wales. “Citizen science has the potential to dramatically improve our understanding of biodiversity, but we need to ensure the data aligns with the specific requirements of IUCN extinction risk criteria.” Citizen scientists photographing insects at a UV light and moth sheet in Kalbarri National Park, Western Australia. Photo credit: Thomas Mesaglio Two standout projects featured in the research—Fungimap and FrogID—showcase how citizen scientists are already contributing valuable data. For example, Fungimap encourages people to document and map fungi through the iNaturalist platform. These records have directly influenced threat assessments for at least 13 species across Australia. Scott Loarie, co-director of iNaturalist and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay