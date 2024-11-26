Sharp rise in bathing sites rated unfit for swimming

From BBC

The number of monitored bathing waters in England rated as poor and unfit for swimming has more than doubled, from 18 to 37.

Out of the 450 sites regularly tested this summer for bacteria related to sewage discharges, 92% reached the minimum standards for bathing, a slight fall from 96% last year.

The Environment Agency – which carried out the testing – says those figures are in part due to 27 new sites being monitored this year, of which 18 were rated poor.

The government called the latest figures “unacceptable”.