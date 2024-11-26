Why is a landscape approach needed for funding the global environmental agenda? (commentary)

There have been 29 United Nations Climate Change Conferences (UNFCCC COPs) so far. The first COP meeting was held in Germany in 1995, and the 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties is taking place in Azerbaijan this year. We all remember the euphoria surrounding the two most successful COPs: COP3 in Kyoto in 1997, which delivered the first major international climate agreement to set binding emission reduction targets for industrialized countries, and COP21 in Paris in 2015, which resulted in the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty to limit global warming to below 2°C. Yet almost 30 years later, as the number of observer-participants, including lobbyists and carbon traders at COPs, increases, so does the Earth’s temperature. For the first time, the globe exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming compared to the pre-industrial average in 2023, according to the European climate agency Copernicus. On the biodiversity front, despite the UN’s report that the area of the planet’s land and oceans under formal protections has increased by 0.5% since 2020, the Zoological Society of London and the World Wildlife Fund reported a 73% decline in the size of vertebrate animal populations since 1970. At the COP16 Biodiversity Summit, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature also reported that 38% of the world’s tree species are threatened with extinction. The target of $100 billion per year in climate finance was achieved in 2022, but how much of the distributed funds has made a real impact? Where are the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

