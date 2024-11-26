With COP29 letdown, climate activists pin their hopes on Brazil

After the recently concluded COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan failed to raise the amount of funds sought by developing countries for climate initiatives, civil society groups are calling on Brazil, the next host for the conference in 2025, to step up and lead. “Rich countries have failed to honor their responsibilities, and shown up with rigid unwillingness to meet this moment with the ambition required to address the climate crisis,” Namrata Chowdhary, public engagement head at climate advocacy group 350.org, said in a statement. The only silver lining from COP29, dubbed the “Finance COP,” is that it serves as a starting point to mobilize additional funds, the 350.org statement said. “Now, the Brazilian COP30 Presidency must take on the crucial task of leading a credible process to scale up finance and ensure its quality and impact,” the statement added. At COP29, developing countries were calling for $1.3 trillion a year in climate finance from developed countries. However, the conference ended with a commitment of $300 billion per year and a promise to reach the original target by 2035 through collective public, private and other efforts, instead of developed countries paying up. Gerry Arances, executive director of the Philippine-based Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, called this commitment “a hollow promise.” “Developed nations must stop the excuses, pay their climate debt, and phase out fossil fuels,” he said in a statement. Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Brazilian Climate Observatory, said in another statement that the COP29 presidency of Azerbaijan, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

