Western Kenya’s most important water-capturing forest is disappearing, satellites show

Encompassing some 2,700 square kilometers, Mau Forest is considered the most important water catchment in western Kenya, providing water to millions of people. But recent satellite data reveal that Mau is continuing to lose its water-giving forest cover. Most of Mau Forest is encompassed by a complex of around a dozen protected areas. However, despite formal protections, Mau lost around 25% of its tree cover due to human pressure between 1984 and 2020, according to forest monitoring groups. Satellite data from Global Forest Watch (GFW) show forest loss dropped dramatically in 2021 and 2022 before shooting back up in 2023. Preliminary GFW data and imagery indicate the Mau Forest has been experiencing another major bout of deforestation in 2024. Clearing activity this year appears to be concentrated in the northern Mau forest reserves of Northern Tinderet, Tinderet and Mount Londiani, as well as in Olpusimoru Forest Reserve in southern Mau. Mountain forests play a critical role in capturing and recycling water, and tree loss disrupts local climate patterns. Reduced rainfall and drying rivers are already affecting crop yields in the surrounding communities, according to local residents. Daniel Koros, a resident of Olpusimoru, told Mongabay in 2022 that once-predictable rainfall had become sporadic, hurting local farmers. In addition to regulating the regional climate, Mau Forest provides important habitat to endangered species such as the African bush elephant (Loxodonta africana), the African golden cat (Caracal aurata) and the bongo antelope (Tragelaphus eurycerus), as well as many rare plants and birds.

