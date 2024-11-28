India, U.K. deal with storms that are ‘symptom of our changing climate’

India is bracing for intense rainfall over the next few days as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into what will be called Cyclone Fengal by Nov. 29, according to local media reports. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone is likely to pass near the coast of Sri Lanka and move toward India’s southernmost state, Tamil Nadu, where the agency issued rainfall alerts until Dec. 1. As it intensifies, the storm is expected to result in wind speeds of 50-60 kilometers per hour (31-37 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 70 kph (43 mph). As of Nov. 28 morning, many schools had shut, while in some parts of the state, thousands of hectares of rice fields are already submerged in water, authorities said. Flights to cities in Tamil Nadu have been disrupted, while the local fisheries department has issued warnings to fishers not to go out to sea, and to secure their boats and equipment. Fishers who are already out were asked to return to avoid being caught up in the potential cyclone. Although the cyclone is said to likely weaken as it makes landfall, the Indian Navy and disaster response agencies said they’ve put various measures in place, including preparing cyclone shelters and relief camps stocked with food, water, medicines and other relief materials. A recent report found that the state of Tamil Nadu faced 67 days of extreme weather events in 2024, a 131% increase from 29 such…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay