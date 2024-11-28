PNG climate migrants sail away with native trees to their new home

Residents of the Carteret Islands in Papua New Guinea are on a “green migration,” contributor Thibault Le Pivain reports for Mongabay. The islanders are leaving their homes due to food shortages resulting from environmental degradation and rising sea levels, and sailing to a larger island in the country, taking with them plants that play important roles in their way of life. “We’re not just leaving. We’re trying to bring a part of our islands with us,” resident Maria Kamin told Mongabay after they moved to the main island of Bougainville, on lands donated by the Catholic Church. Back in 2005, when the Carteret Islanders first announced their plans to relocate, they were dubbed the “world’s first climate change refugees.” Since then, Tulele Peisa, a community organization, has coordinated the relocation 17 families to Bougainville. An additional 14 million kina ($3.5 million) is needed to relocate 350 more families, or half of the island’s remaining population, Ursula Rakova, executive director of Tulele Peisa, told Mongabay. Rising tides and saltwater intrusion have killed staple crops in the Carteret Islands. Rakova said. The groundwater has become too salty to drink, while fish stocks have declined due to heat waves and illegal fishing by foreign vessels. The 17 families who have moved brought with them hundreds of plant specimens, replanting them alongside local flora at their new home in Bougainville. The result is a thriving forest of more than 175,000 trees and plants, Le Pivain writes. This way, the residents say they hope to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

