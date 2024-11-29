New research maps microbial life in U.S. rivers

A new study published in Nature unveils the mysterious world of microbial life shaping the rivers that millions of Americans depend on for drinking water. The research spans waterways across the continental United States, from small mountain streams to major rivers like the Mississippi. “People used to think of rivers almost just as pipes, a way to move water from one place to another,” Mikayla Borton lead author on the paper and professor at Colorado State University (CSU) said in a statement. “But rivers are much more than that — they’re performing all kinds of activities. And there’s a pattern to it; those activities can be predicted.” The research examined rivers across 19 major watershed regions, spanning diverse landscapes from the Everglades to the Western Cordillera mountains, and from Mediterranean California to the Atlantic Highlands. Scientists collected samples from rivers of various sizes, including small headwater streams and larger waterways up to sections of the Mississippi River. To gather samples across this vast network, researchers used two complementary methods. One utilized a scientific network called The Worldwide Hydrobiogeochemistry Observation Network for Dynamic River Systems (WHONDRS), which mailed sampling kits to volunteer researchers. These kits included materials and step-by-step instructions to ensure consistent sample collection. The second method partnered with the US Geological Survey’s National Water Quality Network, which regularly monitors water quality at important river locations across America. “It is extremely gratifying to have built something that will benefit a lot of folks beyond our team,” said James Stegen, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay