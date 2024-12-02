Controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision threatens the country’s inland wetlands with new development, study says

In forested and marshy wetlands near the Pasquotank River and Big Flatty Creek in North Carolina, a large landowner allegedly took liberties about a decade ago to install a kilometer of bulkheads and piles of sand. His actions violated federal laws protecting the waters in such areas, regulators claim. In January 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finally sued Robert White for altering his low-lying property. But White flipped the tables. He counter-sued and argued he should escape judgment thanks to Sackett v. EPA, a May 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision that radically reshaped the country’s Clean Water Act of 1972. The 5-4 decision means the federal government no longer regulates inland, non-tidal wetlands unless they have an obvious “continuous surface connection” to water that leads to larger, easily navigated waterways. The Clean Water Act still protects those large waterways and coastal wetlands. Landowner Robert White allegedly filled in a former wetland in the foreground of this image, near Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Photo credit: ©Michael Caudill/Southern Environmental Law Center North Carolina alone stands to lose up to 1 million hectares (2.4 million acres) of inland wetlands, since the state provides few ecological safeguards. It is among areas in the Midwestern and Southeastern U.S. now facing the most significant wetland losses, according to a recent study in Science. “One thing I’m hoping comes from this study is more public awareness,” says author Adam Gold, an ecologist with the Environmental Defense Fund in Raleigh, North Carolina. “People just don’t know…This article was originally published on Mongabay

