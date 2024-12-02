Just energy transition reports urge care in surge to reach global renewable energy goals

Despite the 2024 U.N. climate conference, or COP29, concluding on a mixed note, attendees pushed forward greater ambitions to accelerate the clean energy transition. While the summit called on world leaders to commit even more actional measures to meet the U.N. renewable energy target, Indigenous leaders remained staunch that the process must be just, fair and equitable. “This document defining the just energy transition and Indigenous peoples’ principles for a just transition is a first in history,” said Galina Angarova, executive director of the SIRGE Coalition, a global coalition led by a committee of Indigenous representatives that helped organize the Indigenous summit. “It will be used as a guide by Indigenous peoples’ rights advocates for years to come.” The people who signed this document include leaders part of the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform (LCIPP), a formal body with the U.N. system. The LCIPP presented this document in front of some governments at COP29. The U.N. climate target calls for tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030. Although the world’s massive surge in renewable energy is falling short of the goal, it’s still within reach, according to the International Energy Association (IEA). To meet the goal, the demand for critical minerals and metals is growing. This worries human rights advocates who say that more than only critical minerals are needed to fuel the process. The rush towards an energy transition should require respecting the ecosystems that communities depend on, respecting Indigenous rights, and a fair partnership between mining companies and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay