Namibian conservancies fight to block mining threat to rhinos

When a copper mine started operating in Namibia's //Huab Conservancy in 2021, blasting of rock and heavy machinery disturbed the area's critically endangered southern black rhinos, and they moved out of the area. When mining activity was temporarily stopped in early 2022 due to investment problems, the rhinos returned. Two other conservancies referred to this as they filed an urgent interdict to try to block a new open-pit tin mine in the northwestern Kunene region. The Uibasen Twyfelfontein Conservancy and the Doro !Nawas Conservancy, alongside tourism operator Ultimate Safaris, say they're concerned that if the mine goes ahead, what happened in //Huab — confirmed in a mapping report commissioned by the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism from Save the Rhino Trust Namibia — will happen again in their jointly managed conservation area. The mining-related displacement of black rhinos (Diceros bicornis) in //Huab resulted in Ultimate Safaris shutting down its camp and the conservancy losing its sole source of income. The first signs of disturbance by the proposed new mine have already become apparent, said Uibasen conservancy manager Laurensia //Naobes. "There used to be a quiet riverbed where the mining is happening, with different wildlife like antelopes, ostriches, springboks. They moved out because of the human disturbance," she told Mongabay by phone. She said they're seeing the black rhinos becoming stressed and starting to move away. "The rhino population in the western Kunene region is not huge, but is considered a key-1 population by IUCN, which means it's over…

