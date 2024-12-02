‘We’re inundated with abandoned goats’

A shelter in Kent has told the BBC it is being overwhelmed by unwanted goats.

Buttercups Sanctuary said it has received nearly 30 goats over the last fortnight, which has pushed the site to maximum capacity with its herd now numbering about 130.

“It’s an emergency,” said Buttercups communications administrator Matt Huggins. “We are bursting at the seams.”

The shelter, which also serves Sussex, is under “big pressure” to rehome the goats so it can free up space in case they need to take in other rescues, he says.