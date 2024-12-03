Climate finance must empower grassroots conservation in Africa & beyond (commentary)

The climate crisis is global, but its impacts are deeply local. In Africa, communities at the frontlines of climate change are not only among the most vulnerable, but also among the most innovative in crafting solutions. But look at the flow of global climate finance and you see a different story – one of insufficiency, uneven distribution, and systemic barriers. In the wake of COP29, which ended with developed economies begrudgingly committing to increase climate funding for developing countries to $300 billion, we must ask: will any of this funding get to those on the ground who are critical to the climate solution? A more equitable and effective approach demands that a significant portion of this finance supports small, African-led grassroots conservation organizations, like the ones I work with daily in Madagascar. These groups, embedded in the fabric of local communities, are uniquely positioned to drive transformative change. They achieve what large-scale government programs and international NGOs often cannot: building trust, fostering resilience, and implementing solutions that align with both community needs and ecological imperatives. Community based conservation NGOs like Initiative for Development, Ecological Restoration, and Innovation (INDRI) in Madagascar can very effectively use climate funding. Image courtesy of Maliasili. Africa, despite being one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, receives only a small fraction of global climate finance. Worse, less than a quarter of these funds are directed toward adaptation projects that are critical for people and their livelihoods to survive climate change. Funding overwhelmingly favors large-scale…This article was originally published on Mongabay

