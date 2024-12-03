Wolves in EU could lose safeguards, allowing culls as numbers soar

The first snow of winter has fallen in Sansimion, a village in Romania’s eastern Carpathian mountains.

Shepherd József Rácz and his sons keep 500 ewes up on the high pasture here. It’s a hard life: when he’s not worrying about milking his sheep, which he does three times a day, he’s worrying about protecting them from predators.

Each year, József loses five or six of his herd to a wolf, or a bear. It’s why he keeps 17 dogs.

“A good dog is the best tool a shepherd has, to protect his flock at night, and in the daytime too,” the farmer says.

This week, 45 years of strict protection for grey wolves in Europe could come to an end.

A European Commission proposal wants to move wolves from Annex II (strictly protected) to Annex III (protected) of the Bern Convention.

This would remove many of the safeguards which have allowed the animals to flourish in Europe – if wolves lose their current status, each EU country would be able to set an annual quota of wolves to kill.